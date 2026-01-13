Rioja returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous match against Celta Vigo and did not disappoint, staying very active and creating three chances. He has one goal and three assists on the season, but his underlying numbers show more involvement than the output suggests, with 25 shots and 19 chances created, placing him among the top wingers in LaLiga. Rioja continues to be more influential than his goal contributions indicate and will look to turn that upside into end product in the next fixture against mid-table Getafe.