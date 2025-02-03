Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Rioja headshot

Luis Rioja News: Goal contribution double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Rioja scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.

Rioja was back on the score sheet Sunday, earning both a goal and an assist in the win. This was his first assist of the season, although it marked his fifth goal of the season in 21 appearances. He now has four goal contributions in his past six appearances.

Luis Rioja
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now