Luis Rioja News: Goal contribution double
Rioja scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo.
Rioja was back on the score sheet Sunday, earning both a goal and an assist in the win. This was his first assist of the season, although it marked his fifth goal of the season in 21 appearances. He now has four goal contributions in his past six appearances.
