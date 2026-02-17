Luis Rioja headshot

Luis Rioja News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Rioja made and assist, created two chances and sent in six crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.

Rioja brought a lot of activity from the flank with his biggest highlight being the assist for Largie Ramazani to open the scoring midway through the second frame. That's now one goal and one assist over the last three starts for the attacker, who's starting to heat up again in a campaign full of ups and downs.

Luis Rioja
Valencia
More Stats & News
