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Luis Rioja News: Scores in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rioja scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Barcelona.

Rioja found the back of the net in Saturday's season finale, an unassisted strike in the 71st minute which gave his side a 2-1 lead. It was one of three shots he took in the match and he also created two chances for the third time in his last four appearances. It was a decent campaign for Rioja as he scored three goals and provided six assists across 37 appearances (31 starts).

Luis Rioja
Valencia
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