Luis Rioja News: Scores in finale

Rioja scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Barcelona.

Rioja found the back of the net in Saturday's season finale, an unassisted strike in the 71st minute which gave his side a 2-1 lead. It was one of three shots he took in the match and he also created two chances for the third time in his last four appearances. It was a decent campaign for Rioja as he scored three goals and provided six assists across 37 appearances (31 starts).