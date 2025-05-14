Luis Rioja News: Six crosses Wednesday
Rioja generated one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.
Rioja sent in six crosses during Wednesday's loss, while also taking a pair of corners. The winger failed to get on the scoresheet but put together a decent showing on the whole throughout Wednesday's clash. He will hope to keep this form going to close out the campaign.
