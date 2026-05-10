Luis Rioja News: Tallies assist

Rioja assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Athletic.

Rioja did his part in the offense, even if only one of his crosses was deemed to be accurate. He got an assist on the winning goal to help Valencia take a step towards staying in La Liga for next season. The midfielder will likely need to be better to have an assist against a Rayo Vallecano team which has allowed 41 goals through 34 La Liga matches.