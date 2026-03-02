Luis Romo Injury: Injured again

Romo was forced to abandon Saturday's 2-0 loss to Toluca in the first half, with coach Gabriel Milito saying after the match "He felt discomfort in his hamstring. It's not exactly in the same spot as his previous injury, but it is in the same area. He will need to undergo tests to determine the precise diagnosis and monitor his progress. We hope he has a speedy recovery".

Romo returned too soon from an issue that was expected to require several weeks of recovery, and now there's fear that he suffered a setback after playing just 40 minutes against Diablos. The central man may now face a longer absence, which would lead to the return of either Omar Govea or Brian Gutierrez to the initial lineup. Romo was in good form prior to the issue, averaging 1.3 shots, 4.8 balls recovered, 4.8 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game.