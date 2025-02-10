Luis Romo Injury: Leaves with injury

Romo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Club Tijuana. He was subbed off due to injury in the 90th minute.

Romo couldn't complete the contest as he suffered an injury after a hard tackle that resulted in a red card for the opposition. Prior to his injury he recorded an assist to help open up the scoring in the 28th minute of the match.