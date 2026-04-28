Luis Romo Injury: Leaving for international duty

Romo won't take part in the Clausura postseason after being considered in the Mexican squad that will work ahead of the World Cup, the national team announced Tuesday.

Romo was a doubt in coach Javier Aguirre's roster for the international tournament as he had just recovered from a muscular injury, but he ended up making four full-match appearances for his club in April and regaining enough form to be in contention. He has played in both center-back and midfield roles this year, and both Diego Campillo and Omar Govea are expected to cover those spots while he's ineligible for Guadalajara. Romo is unlikely to start for the national team but should be reliable for his experience and versatility whenever he's on the field.