Luis Romo Injury: Officially ruled out

Romo (thigh) will be sidelined for an undisclosed period, with the team confirming he's dealing with a muscle injury in the right thigh.

Romo sustained an apparently serious issue after trying to play through pain during the last match against Mazatlan, and his absence could hurt the team's all-around ability for the next few games. While there's no clear recovery timeline for the defender, there's a chance he'll remain out for several weeks. He previously delivered an assist while racking up 28 clearances, eight interceptions and two clean sheets over five Clausura 2026 starts. His place in the lineup should be taken by either Diego Campillo or Miguel Tapias if Guadalajara stick with a three-man central defense.