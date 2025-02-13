Luis Romo News: Appears in CCC match

Romo (undisclosed) recorded 45 minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Cibao FC, according to the team's official website.

Romo's injury turned out to be much milder than expected, and he was available again in less than a week. The midfielder, who arrived as one of Guadalajara's major signings in the transfer window, has played four Liga MX games for his new club and earned his first goal contribution of the campaign with an assist in his last start. His potential return to the lineup could mean less playing time for Fernando Beltran and Erick Gutierrez.