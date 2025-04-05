Luis Romo News: Assists, gets sent off in loss
Romo delivered an assist but was shown a red card in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Monterrey.
Romo set up the visitors' lone goal with a through ball in the 51st minute, before leaving his team with 10 men due to an argument in the 80th of the match. He must now serve a one-game ban Friday at Mazatlan, looking to regain his starting spot in the subsequent encounter with Puebla. His suspension will force a change in the three-man midfield, so Fernando Gonzalez will likely join Fernando Beltran and Victor Alfonso Guzman in the next contest.
