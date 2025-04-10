Luis Romo News: Ban increased to two games

Romo will miss two matches as a result of the red card he received last weekend at Monterrey, according to the FMF official website.

Romo must now be excluded from the upcoming Liga MX fixtures against Mazatlan and Puebla, leaving his side without a key midfield option in those clashes. The Mexican international, who produced his second assist of the year in the last game, will be available to return for the regular-season finale versus Atlas. Until then, Fernando Gonzalez should the first option to take his place alongside Fernando Beltran and Victor Alfonso Guzman in midfield.