Luis Romo News: Earns fifth yellow card

Romo received his fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Necaxa, getting a one-game suspension that he'll serve in the week 17 clash with Tijuana.

Romo has been quite busy over the last few games, supporting in both the back and midfield lines, so his absence will limit the team's power in those zones. If there's not a lot of rotation in the regular-season finale, all of Daniel Aguirre, Brian Gutierrez and Fernando Gonzalez could be expected to play significant roles in Romo's absence. The versatile man could return to action for the playoff rounds unless he's called up to the Mexican national team, in which case he won't see club action again until the Apertura campaign.