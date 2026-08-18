Luis Romo News: Logs six clearances in win
Romo created one chance, sent in two crosses (one accurate), made one tackle and six clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos Laguna.
Romo bounced back from a so-so performance in the previous game and was simply incredible here, putting up big numbers at the heart of the defense while dominating opposing attackers with crucial interventions when the game was still scoreless. With nine tackles, 16 clearances and seven interceptions over four starts, the versatile defender is always able to fill the stat sheet and even provide some occasional playmaking with the ball.
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