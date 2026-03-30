Luis Romo News: Returns to action in friendly

Romo (hamstring) featured off the bench in Sunday's friendly game against Atlas.

Romo was on the field for the final stretch of the the practice match, making his comeback from a muscular issue that limited his participation to 40 minutes over the last seven league contests. The central player will be back in contention for starts and could either challenge Fernando Gonzalez and Brian Gutierrez in midfield or take a defensive spot from Diego Campillo in future fixtures. The former Cruz Azul man will also be an option for the Mexican national team, in which case he could miss the Clausura postseason. He's averaging 4.8 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game in league play this year.