Luis Romo News: Scores in win over Pachuca

Romo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Pachuca.

Romo flicked Hugo Camberos' cross into the net in the 37th minute, though that was the only highlight of an otherwise quiet outing. The central midfielder has played 269 minutes over the last three Liga MX weeks, contributing one goal and one assist during that period. The goal and result should help his chances of staying in the lineup, although rotations may come in a packed fixture schedule, with Fernando Gonzalez and Fernando Beltran standing out as the main contenders for Romo's position.