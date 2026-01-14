Romo added team-high figures of nine clearances and eight aerials won to the clean sheet against Bravos. The central man has found success in the middle of a back three lately, so he may continue to rack up a variety of defensive contributions in future contests. He's likely to play the most minutes among the defenders of a Chivas side which has started the campaign with consecutive clean sheets. So far, he has notched 12 clearances and two tackles over the first couple of Liga MX matchups in 2026.