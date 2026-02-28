Luis Romo News: Starting against Toluca

Romo (thigh) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's game against Toluca.

Romo was expected to remain sidelined after suffering a significant thigh injury on Feb. 6, but his recovery accelerated during the last week. Still, it remains to be seen if he's ready to play 90 minutes. With the back three remaining without changes from the last game Romo missed, there's a decent chance he's being deployed in midfield, with Omar Govea dropping to a bench role.