Luis Romo News: Takes three shots in Tapatio derby
Romo registered three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlas.
Romo was one of the few standout performers for Chivas not only in this match, but he was remarkably consistent all season long. The defensive midfielder should remain a key player for Guadalajara as long as he chooses to stay with the club for the 2025 Apertura campaign.
