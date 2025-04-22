Fantasy Soccer
Luis Romo headshot

Luis Romo News: Takes three shots in Tapatio derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Romo registered three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlas.

Romo was one of the few standout performers for Chivas not only in this match, but he was remarkably consistent all season long. The defensive midfielder should remain a key player for Guadalajara as long as he chooses to stay with the club for the 2025 Apertura campaign.

Luis Romo
Guadalajara
