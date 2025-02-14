Luis Sinisterra Injury: Could play Saturday

Sinisterra (hamstring) has a chance to return for Saturday's clash with Southampton, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "They are Alex and Sini, both are expected to train and both have a chance, I don't know if they will both make the squad."

Sinisterra has been on the sideline for more than four months with a hamstring injury. The winger suffered a set-back with the injury at the end of the calendar year, and has just now finally gotten back to the closing stages of his recovery.