Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Sinisterra headshot

Luis Sinisterra Injury: Forced off injured Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Sinisterra (undisclosed) was subbed on then subbed off with an apparent injury after a knock and is no longer called up for international duty to Colombia, the Colombian selection confirmed.

Sinisterra was subbed on for 18 minutes in the second half of Saturday's clash against Brentford after being forced off with an injury from a knock. He will not travel for international duty with Colombia and will recover during the international break. His next chance to feature will come against Manchester City in the FA Cup on March 30.

Luis Sinisterra
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now