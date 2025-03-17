Luis Sinisterra Injury: Forced off injured Saturday

Sinisterra (undisclosed) was subbed on then subbed off with an apparent injury after a knock and is no longer called up for international duty to Colombia, the Colombian selection confirmed.

Sinisterra was subbed on for 18 minutes in the second half of Saturday's clash against Brentford after being forced off with an injury from a knock. He will not travel for international duty with Colombia and will recover during the international break. His next chance to feature will come against Manchester City in the FA Cup on March 30.