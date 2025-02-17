Luis Sinisterra News: Sees time late
Sinisterra (hamstring) appeared off the bench for two minutes in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.
Sinisterra returned from a long absence Saturday, with the attacker seeing a spot on the bench before making a short two-minute appearance to end the match. He is likely to remain in a rotational role moving forward now that he is fit, only starting in one of his nine appearances.
