Luis Sinisterra headshot

Luis Sinisterra News: Sees time late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sinisterra (hamstring) appeared off the bench for two minutes in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Sinisterra returned from a long absence Saturday, with the attacker seeing a spot on the bench before making a short two-minute appearance to end the match. He is likely to remain in a rotational role moving forward now that he is fit, only starting in one of his nine appearances.

