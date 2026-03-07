Luis Suarez Injury: Back available Saturday
Suarez (lower leg) is back available for Saturday's clash against D.C. United as he wasn't listed in the MLS Injury report.
Suarez sat out the last match with a lower leg injury, but the striker appears back on track after taking part in full training this week and even running through shooting drills with Lionel Messi on Friday. He is now back in contention for Saturday's clash against D.C. United. That said, his exact role still needs to be sorted out as he will likely need some time to regain full match rhythm for Miami, leaving German Berterame in line to keep leading the attack for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form310 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack338 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More