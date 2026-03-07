Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Suarez (lower leg) is back available for Saturday's clash against D.C. United as he wasn't listed in the MLS Injury report.

Suarez sat out the last match with a lower leg injury, but the striker appears back on track after taking part in full training this week and even running through shooting drills with Lionel Messi on Friday. He is now back in contention for Saturday's clash against D.C. United. That said, his exact role still needs to be sorted out as he will likely need some time to regain full match rhythm for Miami, leaving German Berterame in line to keep leading the attack for now.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
