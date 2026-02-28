Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez Injury: Unavailable with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Suarez has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's derby against Orlando as he deals with a lower leg injury.

Suarez will be absent from at least one game due to this issue, so offseason signing German Berterame will likely lead the front line again. The 39-year-old has logged only nine minutes of league play this year, and the full extent of his injury remains unclear.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
303 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
331 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
338 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024