Luis Suarez Injury: Unavailable with leg injury
Suarez has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's derby against Orlando as he deals with a lower leg injury.
Suarez will be absent from at least one game due to this issue, so offseason signing German Berterame will likely lead the front line again. The 39-year-old has logged only nine minutes of league play this year, and the full extent of his injury remains unclear.
