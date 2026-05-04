Luis Suarez News: Assists in 4-3 defeat
Suarez assisted once to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-3 loss against Orlando City SC.
Suarez assisted Lionel Messi to put Inter Miami 3-0 ahead before Orlando came back to win 4-3. This was the forward's second start in a row, bringing him to three starts for the season. He has scored twice this year, and this was his first assist. He took six shots, putting two on target and also created four chances. His shots and chances created were the most he has had in a game this season and he put two shots on target for the second game in a row.
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