Luis Suarez News: Assists in draw

Suarez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Suarez was not a major offensive presence as Miami struggled to create in a match that produced only five shots for the team, but he made his sole chance created count by setting up the first goal. The forward has gone without a goal contribution just once in his last six games, contributing seven goals and two assists from 14 shots and eight chances created during that run.