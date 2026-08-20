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Luis Suarez News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Suarez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Suarez was not a major offensive presence as Miami struggled to create in a match that produced only five shots for the team, but he made his sole chance created count by setting up the first goal. The forward has gone without a goal contribution just once in his last six games, contributing seven goals and two assists from 14 shots and eight chances created during that run.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
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