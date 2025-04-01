Luis Suarez News: Assists in win
Suarez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Suarez was able to provide an assist for Lionel Messi's matchwinner in the 57th minute. He now leads the league with five assists so far, making it six goal contributions this season in the MLS.
