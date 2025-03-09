Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Assists lone goal of match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Suarez had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Charlotte.

Suarez set up Tadeo Allende in the 46th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Miami with two chances created. The forward has a goal and four assists to go along with five shots and five chances created through the opening three matches of the year.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
