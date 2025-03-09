Luis Suarez News: Assists lone goal of match
Suarez had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Sunday's 1-0 win over Charlotte.
Suarez set up Tadeo Allende in the 46th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading Miami with two chances created. The forward has a goal and four assists to go along with five shots and five chances created through the opening three matches of the year.
