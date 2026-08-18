Luis Suarez News: Draws PK in loss

Suarez took zero shots, created two chances, suffered four fouls, and drew a penalty kick in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Suarez saw his run of four straight games with a goal come to an end, failing to register a shot for the first time in 14 appearances. He continues to see increased opportunities with German Berterame recovering from a concussion, and will look to get back on the scoresheet in Wednesday's clash at Philadelphia.