Luis Suarez News: Finds net off bench
Suarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.
Suarez came on in the 73rd minute in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, scoring the equalizer late in the match on a pass from German Berterame while remaining involved in the final third. The forward has held a bench role this season, starting just one match, but continues to show that his technical quality and finishing ability are valuable assets regardless of his minutes.
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