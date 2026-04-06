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Luis Suarez News: Finds net off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Suarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Austin FC.

Suarez came on in the 73rd minute in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin, scoring the equalizer late in the match on a pass from German Berterame while remaining involved in the final third. The forward has held a bench role this season, starting just one match, but continues to show that his technical quality and finishing ability are valuable assets regardless of his minutes.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
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