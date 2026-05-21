Luis Suarez News: Makes three clearances in win
Suarez recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers.
Suarez led Miami in clearances to help them keep the clean sheet and earn the home win. The forward had a quiet outing on offense, though. That was his fifth start in a row and sixth overall in 10 appearances.
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