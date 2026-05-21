Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Makes three clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Suarez recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

Suarez led Miami in clearances to help them keep the clean sheet and earn the home win. The forward had a quiet outing on offense, though. That was his fifth start in a row and sixth overall in 10 appearances.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
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