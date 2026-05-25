Luis Suarez News: Nets hat trick in wild match

Suarez scored three goals while taking four shots (three on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

Suarez scored in the 29th, 44th and 81st minutes while tying for the team-high in shots Sunday. The goals were the first since May 9th for the forward as he's combined for seven shots, three chances created and three crosses over his last three starts.