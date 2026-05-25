Luis Suarez News: Nets hat trick in wild match
Suarez scored three goals while taking four shots (three on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.
Suarez scored in the 29th, 44th and 81st minutes while tying for the team-high in shots Sunday. The goals were the first since May 9th for the forward as he's combined for seven shots, three chances created and three crosses over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics25 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final26 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics55 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics55 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More