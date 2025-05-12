Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez News: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 1:09pm

Suarez (personal) is out for Wednesday's trip to San Jose, per manager Javier Mascherano.

Suarez remains on the sideline for Wednesday's clash as he continues to work through a personal matter. Suarez missed out against Minnesota to attend a relative's wedding, and if that's the only thing keeping him out, he could be back sooner rather than later. Allen Obando (hamstring) could return to the starting XI.

