Luis Suarez News: Remains out
Suarez (personal) is out for Wednesday's trip to San Jose, per manager Javier Mascherano.
Suarez remains on the sideline for Wednesday's clash as he continues to work through a personal matter. Suarez missed out against Minnesota to attend a relative's wedding, and if that's the only thing keeping him out, he could be back sooner rather than later. Allen Obando (hamstring) could return to the starting XI.
