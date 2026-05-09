Luis Suarez News: Scores goal in victory

Suarez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Suarez doubled Miami's lead in the 56th minute, latching onto a pinpoint through ball from Lionel Messi before ripping a left-footed finish past Luka Gavran for his 34th goal in 70 career MLS appearances, pushing his own franchise scoring mark even higher. He brought strong energy during his run on the pitch, holding up play with authority and linking up smoothly with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul to help Miami take full control before being subbed off as part of workload management. Suarez now has three MLS goals on the season and remains Miami's most dependable presence in the box, even while operating in a rotational role.