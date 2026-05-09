Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Suarez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Suarez doubled Miami's lead in the 56th minute, latching onto a pinpoint through ball from Lionel Messi before ripping a left-footed finish past Luka Gavran for his 34th goal in 70 career MLS appearances, pushing his own franchise scoring mark even higher. He brought strong energy during his run on the pitch, holding up play with authority and linking up smoothly with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul to help Miami take full control before being subbed off as part of workload management. Suarez now has three MLS goals on the season and remains Miami's most dependable presence in the box, even while operating in a rotational role.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Suarez See More
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
9 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
10 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
39 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
39 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025