Luis Suarez News: Starting striker for Los Cafeteros

Suarez has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to be a key attacking option for manager Lorenzo throughout the competition.

Suarez ends what has been a breakthrough campaign at Sporting CP, scoring 38 goals and providing nine assists across 53 appearances in all competittions in a season that announced him as one of the most clinical strikers in European football outside the traditional top five leagues. The Colombian forward brings pace, intelligent movement and a lethal finishing ability that gives manager Lorenzo a direct and dangerous option in the final third, and his prolific output in Portugal is the clearest indication yet that he is ready to perform at the very highest level. Suarez heads into the World Cup with enormous confidence after a breakout club season and the motivation to prove himself on the biggest stage in international football.