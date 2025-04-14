Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Struggles against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Suarez had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Suarez saw the full 90 Sunday but struggled to get anything going against Chicago, with the forward only recording one shot and a chance created in the draw. The forward has now gone five games since his last goal, remaining at one this campaign.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
