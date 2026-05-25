Luis Vazquez News: Bags assist

Vazquez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Osasuna.

Vazquez would help score the lone goal of Saturday's match, with the forward linking up with Luis Milla in the 59th minute. This is a major way to end the season for the forward, as it marks his first assist all season. The forward ends the season with three goals on 25 shots and one assist in 17 appearances (14 starts).