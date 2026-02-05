Vazquez put in a solid performance in his second appearance for Getafe since joining from Anderlecht during the winter transfer window. He has now taken five shots across his first two matches with the club, including a goal in the previous match, and has started both games. That early usage suggests he is firmly in the plans to continue starting going forward. His first half of the season at Anderlecht was modest, with two goals and one assist in 20 appearances, but his early performances at Getafe have brought a sense of optimism. Vazquez will next face Alaves in a mid-table matchup.