Luismi Cruz News: Provides one assist

Cruz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Malaga.

Cruz set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener in the 21st minute, finding the striker with a well-placed ball following a quick counterattack. The midfielder remained heavily involved creatively, adding five crosses and four corners before being replaced in the 73rd minute. His involvement on set pieces and ability to create from both central and wide areas should make Cruz an important source of chances for Deportivo this season, particularly with Aubameyang providing a proven finisher ahead of him.