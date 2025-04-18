Luiz Felipe Injury: Available against Montpellier
Felipe (thigh) is available for Saturday's clash against Montpellier, although he is unlikely to start the game, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, per Football Club Marseille.
Felipe is back available after recovering from his thigh injury and training with intensity this week. He is unlikely to start the game, according to his coach, but could feature off the bench if called upon.
