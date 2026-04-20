Luiz Felipe Injury: Doubtful against Espanyol

Felipe (thigh) did not train with his teammates Monday and is a doubt for Thursday's clash against Espanyol after picking up discomfort during the Conference League tie against AEK Athens, according to La Grada.

Felipe had been forced off after 55 minutes in the AEK clash and his absence from Monday's team training session suggests the issue has not fully resolved in time for the weekend. The situation is particularly concerning for Rayo with Florian Lejeune and Nobel Mendy both suspended for the Espanyol fixture, leaving coach Inigo Perez stretched for defensive options. Pathe Ciss, Jozhua Vertrouwd and Abdul Mumin are among the candidates to fill the void if Felipe cannot be cleared, with the club managing several fitness concerns heading into what is already a difficult fixture.