Luiz Felipe Injury: Features in squad list
Felipe (thigh) features in the squad list for Saturday's game against Monaco.
Felipe is back in the match squad after recovering from a thigh injury and training with the team this week. That said, he has not featured much with Marseille since his arrival in the winter window. It is unlikely to see him start the game but he could play some minutes in the second half since he is one of the only central defenders available for OM.
