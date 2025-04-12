Fantasy Soccer
Luiz Felipe headshot

Luiz Felipe Injury: Features in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Felipe (thigh) features in the squad list for Saturday's game against Monaco.

Felipe is back in the match squad after recovering from a thigh injury and training with the team this week. That said, he has not featured much with Marseille since his arrival in the winter window. It is unlikely to see him start the game but he could play some minutes in the second half since he is one of the only central defenders available for OM.

