Luiz Felipe Injury: Forced off in Conference League
Felipe was unable to continue after 55 minutes of play in Thursday's UEFA Conference League loss to AEK Athens.
Felipe is now doubtful for future clashes, with the exact severity of his issue still unknown. He has been used as part of a center-back rotation lately, and his potential absence would reduce the squad's depth in that zone. In that case, Pathe Ciss might be deployed in the defense, while Jozhua Vertrouwd and Abdul Mumin could also see their playing time increased.
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