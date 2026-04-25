Luiz Felipe Injury: Hamstring surgery ends season

Felipe underwent surgery following a high-grade hamstring tear in his left leg suffered in Athens, ruling him out for the remainder of the season with a four-month recovery timeline, according to Pablo Villa of Radio Marca.

Felipe ends the campaign having made 10 appearances including seven starts, contributing 12 tackles, eight interceptions and 24 clearances across two clean sheets for Rayo. The severity of the tear clearly went beyond what had been initially indicated during his previous absences, and the surgical intervention means he will miss the start of next season as well. Rayo will need to manage their defensive options carefully for the final fixtures and the UEFA Conference League run without one of their experienced center-back options.