Luiz Felipe Injury: Not training Friday

Felipe (undisclosed) is not training with the team on Friday and is highly doubtful for Saturday's clash against Reims, according to La Minute OM.

Felipe was absent from team training on Friday, suggesting that his presence for Saturday's game is highly in doubt. This coincides with the recent return of Michael Amir Murillo to team training. The defender was not at 100% fitness when he started the game against Paris before the international break and may need more time to be fully fit.