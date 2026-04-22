Luiz Felipe headshot

Luiz Felipe Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 10:04am

Felipe (thigh) is out for Thursday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Inigo Perez. "We have the casualties of Luiz and those of those sanctioned."

Felipe was already doubtful for Thrusday and it is only confirmed now that he will indeed miss out. Luckily, this is not a major absence, as he mainly serves in a depth role, starting in seven of his minimal 10 appearances. That said, no changes will be made due to his absence, hopefully only missing the one game due to his discomfort.

Luiz Felipe
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luiz Felipe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luiz Felipe See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
272 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 19, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Napoli v. Lazio Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Napoli v. Lazio Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 31, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lazio Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lazio Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 19, 2020
The Clean Sheets: Previewing the World Cup Semifinals
SOC
The Clean Sheets: Previewing the World Cup Semifinals
Rotowire Staff
July 7, 2014