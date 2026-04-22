Luiz Felipe Injury: Out Thursday
Felipe (thigh) is out for Thursday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Inigo Perez. "We have the casualties of Luiz and those of those sanctioned."
Felipe was already doubtful for Thrusday and it is only confirmed now that he will indeed miss out. Luckily, this is not a major absence, as he mainly serves in a depth role, starting in seven of his minimal 10 appearances. That said, no changes will be made due to his absence, hopefully only missing the one game due to his discomfort.
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