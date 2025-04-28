Luiz Felipe Injury: Remains sidelined

Felipe (eye) remains sidelined for the time being due to injury.

Felipe missed another game on Sunday against Brest after dealing with a third different injury since his arrival at Marseille in the winter transfer window. It makes almost no doubt that the defender is not fit enough to play in the final stretch of the season and that he will focus on being ready for the next season. That said, he is not a regular starter, and his absences are not impacting the starting XI.