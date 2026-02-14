Luiz Felipe Injury: Set to miss two to three weeks

Felipe (undisclosed) suffered a new injury and is set to miss two to three weeks, coach Inigo Perez said in the press conference, according to Union Rayo. "Luiz is suffering and may be out for another 2 or 3 weeks. I was here until very late and they didn't ask my opinion, from a sporting perspective, it's not appropriate to be out of action for so long."

Felipe has hit another setback and will be out for the next two to three weeks as he works his way back to full fitness. The center-back has battled recurring injury issues dating back to his stint in Saudi Arabia and has struggled to stay consistently available. With him sidelined again, Nobel Mendy is set to hold down his starting spot in central defense alongside Florian Lejeune.