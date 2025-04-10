Luiz Felipe Injury: Spotted in team training

Felipe (thigh) was spotted in team training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Saturday's clash against Monaco, the club posted.

Felipe has played just 75 minutes since arriving at Marseille due to injuries that have prevented him from reaching full fitness. He missed the last two league matches with a thigh issue but was spotted in team training Wednesday with the starters, which suggests he could be available for Saturday's big clash against Monaco. A return to the starting XI is unlikely, although he did start against Paris in the Classique in his last appearance.